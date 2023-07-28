Credit Suisse Group Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.10 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CommScope from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised CommScope from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a market cap of $931.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 38.03% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Equities analysts predict that CommScope will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,447,293.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 16,094 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $74,998.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway purchased 56,155 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.45 per share, with a total value of $249,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,673,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,293.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,249 shares of company stock valued at $369,688 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.