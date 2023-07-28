CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,714.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,714 ($60.44) and last traded at GBX 4,650 ($59.62), with a volume of 1086197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,557 ($58.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,102 ($65.42) price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CRH from GBX 5,700 ($73.09) to GBX 6,000 ($76.93) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

CRH Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of £33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,699.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,166.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,998.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRH

CRH Company Profile

In other news, insider Christina Verchere purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,824 ($49.03) per share, for a total transaction of £38,240 ($49,031.93). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

