Critical Review: Stran & Company, Inc. (SWAG) vs. Its Peers

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising Agencies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Stran & Company, Inc. to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors 202 1530 2469 35 2.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 233.33%. As a group, “Advertising Agencies” companies have a potential upside of 126.03%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

4.6% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising Agencies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million -$780,000.00 -33.75 Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors $1.97 billion $100.86 million 1,895.39

Stran & Company, Inc.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% Stran & Company, Inc. Competitors -9.03% -9.94% -0.08%

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Stran & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

