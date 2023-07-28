Curi Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Curi Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $6.95 on Thursday, reaching $148.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,661,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.