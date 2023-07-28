Curi Wealth Management LLC Has $861,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Curi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,330 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

VZ stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.55. 28,085,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,022,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

