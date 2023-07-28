Curi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Curi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Target by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 695 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.3% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 0.0 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,536,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,460. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.31. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

