Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $505.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,027,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $470.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

