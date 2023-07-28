CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.61. 9,458,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

