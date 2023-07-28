DA Davidson Raises Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $510.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $492.00 to $510.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $428.68. 1,976,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.63. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $323.87 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 122.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

