Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Danaher Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $9.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,085,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock valued at $14,933,579. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 18.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.6% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

