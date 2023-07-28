Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.00.

DHR traded down $9.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.31. 4,085,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

