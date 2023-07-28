Doma Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,535 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the typical daily volume of 144 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Doma by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Doma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Doma Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of DOMA stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Doma has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $26.11.

About Doma

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.37 million for the quarter. Doma had a negative return on equity of 143.18% and a negative net margin of 73.15%.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

