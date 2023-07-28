Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.58. 644,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,086. The company has a 50-day moving average of $328.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,784,000 after acquiring an additional 49,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza



Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

