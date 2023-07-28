Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $174.00 at Robert W. Baird

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

DOV stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.79. 1,531,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,072. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 28.00%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

