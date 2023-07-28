Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $903,771,000 after purchasing an additional 205,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $658,390,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $540,840.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,007,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 9.8 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

NYSE EW traded down $8.96 on Thursday, hitting $82.67. 11,578,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.