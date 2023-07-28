Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.67. The company had a trading volume of 11,578,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,868. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,408.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,316 shares of company stock worth $20,215,378. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.16.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

