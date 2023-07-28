Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9-6.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.16.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,123,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.