Empower Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,317,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,692,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 7,094,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,276,154. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

