Empresaria Group (LON:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.40

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.40 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 55141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.67).

Empresaria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £19.57 million, a P/E ratio of 560.71 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53.

About Empresaria Group

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract staffing, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

