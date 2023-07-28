Ethereum Classic Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.63 billion and $120.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.51 or 0.00063179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,298.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00311751 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.57 or 0.00827907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00557318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000092 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00119651 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,211,861 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

