Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.11 EPS

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $15.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.10 by $4.11, Briefing.com reports. Everest Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.79 earnings per share.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE EG traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $357.84. 580,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,230. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $394.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

