Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires 106,582 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 301.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. 2,032,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,759. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

