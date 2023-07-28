Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 334 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Facet Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.11. 567,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,961. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.