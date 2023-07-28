Financial Contrast: South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) vs. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) and Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for South Plains Financial and Silvergate Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silvergate Capital 5 5 1 0 1.64

South Plains Financial presently has a consensus price target of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Silvergate Capital has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 4,512.24%. Given Silvergate Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Silvergate Capital is more favorable than South Plains Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Dividends

South Plains Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvergate Capital has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silvergate Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 600.4%. South Plains Financial pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Silvergate Capital pays out -9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. South Plains Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Silvergate Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.0% of South Plains Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of South Plains Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Silvergate Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares South Plains Financial and Silvergate Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South Plains Financial $237.31 million 1.88 $58.24 million $3.81 6.88 Silvergate Capital -$609.47 million -0.03 -$937.91 million ($29.96) -0.02

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Silvergate Capital. Silvergate Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Plains Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares South Plains Financial and Silvergate Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Plains Financial 24.19% 13.16% 1.17% Silvergate Capital 45.10% 8.87% 0.81%

Summary

South Plains Financial beats Silvergate Capital on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; general and specialized commercial loans, including agricultural production and real estate, energy, finance, investment, and insurance loans, as well as loans to goods, services, restaurant and retail, construction, and other industries; residential construction loans; and 1-4 family residential loans, auto loans, and other loans for recreational vehicles or other purposes. In addition, it offers crop insurance products; trust products and services; investment services; mortgage banking services; online and mobile banking services; and debit and credit cards. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans, and reverse mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans and other loans secured by personal property. The company also provides cash management services for digital currency-related businesses. Silvergate Capital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

