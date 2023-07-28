FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after acquiring an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

