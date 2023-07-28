Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Fortive Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. Fortive has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $77.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Fortive by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Fortive by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

