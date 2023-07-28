FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issued By Zacks Research

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.24. The consensus estimate for Vulcan Materials’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $218.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.79. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $226.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.05%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

