Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,003 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,493,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,900,147 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $764,187,000 after buying an additional 218,689 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.32.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,484. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

