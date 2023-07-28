Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,372 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,372 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,870,000 after acquiring an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $188.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,792. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.82. The company has a market cap of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

