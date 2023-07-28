Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.6 %

GPI traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $252.15. 135,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,570. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $271.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.24. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.89%.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

