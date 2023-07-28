Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,341,992 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,507.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,629,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,341,992 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 45.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $209,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,728,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VEA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.56. 4,868,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906,221. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.53.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

