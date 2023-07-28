Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Purchases 2,960 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,178,778 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,721,000 after acquiring an additional 682,928 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 905,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,314,000 after acquiring an additional 21,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,565 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. 27,491,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,697,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

