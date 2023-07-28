Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 712 ($9.13) to GBX 707 ($9.07) in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLF stock opened at $11.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

