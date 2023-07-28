Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.93 to $6.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.93-$6.06 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.17. 2,280,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,843. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $116.39 and a 12-month high of $155.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.98.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 136.64%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.