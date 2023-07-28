Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 680

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 680 ($8.72) in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.00) to GBX 755 ($9.68) in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.42.

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

