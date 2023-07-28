Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.97. 1,811,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.30. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

