Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.11.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $450.97. 1,811,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.30. Humana has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana



Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

