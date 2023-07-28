Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.4 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,153,031. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.