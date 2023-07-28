Investors Purchase Large Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the typical volume of 622 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after buying an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,343,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,439,000 after buying an additional 228,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.6% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,783,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,251,000 after buying an additional 144,960 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $83.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.71. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

