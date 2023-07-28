iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Cut by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 582,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,199 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

