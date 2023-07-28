iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s 3rd Largest Position

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,053,199 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

