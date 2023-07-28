J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,069,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $628,000. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.70. 5,025,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

