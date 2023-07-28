J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $1,437,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $315.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,918,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,427. The company has a market cap of $209.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.44 and its 200-day moving average is $286.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.