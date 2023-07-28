Jump Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1,412.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,214 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

FCX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.62. 9,641,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741,107. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

