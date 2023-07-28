Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock worth $13,866,915 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,835,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.