Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $65.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 6.4 %
NYSE:MCB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 303,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,004. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
About Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metropolitan Bank
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.