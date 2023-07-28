Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target to $65.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 6.4 %

NYSE:MCB traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 303,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,004. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $80.37. The company has a market cap of $492.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

About Metropolitan Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,865.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.