KilterHowling LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

KilterHowling LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,831,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,228,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 990,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,737,000 after buying an additional 150,137 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 121,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,872,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 102,124 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.