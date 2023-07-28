KilterHowling LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

KilterHowling LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,532. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

