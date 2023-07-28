Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.15.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,485. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

