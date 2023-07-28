Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $72,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,196 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,724,000 after buying an additional 486,589 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,641. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

