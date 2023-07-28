Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,265 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.23. The stock had a trading volume of 825,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,766. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.26 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.06, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

